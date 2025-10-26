BRIDGE Summit 2025 unveils star-studded global speaker line-up in UAE

Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media, content, and entertainment event, has revealed the first wave of its 400 global speakers, signalling a transformative moment for the creative and content industries.

At the heart of the Summit are seven thematic tracks covering the full spectrum of the content economy from journalism, audience engagement, and brand intelligence to gaming, music, cinematic storytelling, tech, AI, and the creator economy.

The three-day event will host more than 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 300 activations, including 200 talks and panels and 50 interactive workshops, providing a global platform for collaboration, discovery, and innovation.

Set to take place from December 8—10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), BRIDGE Summit 2025 will transform over 1.65 million square feet into a dynamic ecosystem for creators, innovators, and industry leaders.

The Summit is poised to cement Abu Dhabi as a global stage for shaping the future of media, content, and entertainment.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 promises a panoramic view of emerging trends, creative innovation, and technological transformation, with upcoming waves of speakers set to expand on each track, introducing new partnerships, sessions, and interactive experiences.

