BRIDGE Summit 2025 unveils star-studded global speaker line-up in UAE

Over 400 visionaries from media, entertainment, music, tech to converge in Abu Dhabi

Last updated:
A Ahmed, Senior Reporter
BRIDGE Summit 2025 announces names of first batch of global speakers coming to the UAE for the mega event.
Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media, content, and entertainment event, has revealed the first wave of its 400 global speakers, signalling a transformative moment for the creative and content industries.

The inaugural speaker announcement features international icons including Wyclef Jean, Sir Martin Sorrell, Nancy Gibbs, Joanna Coles, Anthony Scaramucci, Ferial Haffajee, David A. Unger, Alex Mashrabov, Carole House, Chris Pang, Erin Relford, Danny Cortenraede, Anu Duggal, Prof. Robert G. Picard, and Neil Mandt — pioneers shaping the future of storytelling, creativity, and innovation worldwide.

Big event

Set to take place from December 8—10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), BRIDGE Summit 2025 will transform over 1.65 million square feet into a dynamic ecosystem for creators, innovators, and industry leaders.

The three-day event will host more than 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 300 activations, including 200 talks and panels and 50 interactive workshops, providing a global platform for collaboration, discovery, and innovation.

At the heart of the Summit are seven thematic tracks covering the full spectrum of the content economy from journalism, audience engagement, and brand intelligence to gaming, music, cinematic storytelling, tech, AI, and the creator economy.

Media track highlights

Nancy Gibbs — Director of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, former TIME Editor-in-Chief

Ferial Haffajee — Associate Editor, Daily Maverick

Prof. Robert G. Picard — Media economist, Oxford Reuters Institute

Joanna Coles — Chief Creative & Content Officer, The Daily Beast

Anthony Scaramucci — Founder, SkyBridge; Founder, SALT

Creator economy track

Douglas Kendyson, Selar

David Page, Viewture

Gustaf Lundberg Toresson, Antilop & Sequel

Danny Cortenraede, InStudio Ventures

Amine Aouni, Moroccan filmmaker

Music track

Wyclef Jean — Grammy-winning artist and producer

David A. Unger — Founder, Artist International Group

Picture track

Chris Pang — Actor & Producer, Crazy Rich Asians

Adel Adeeb — Egyptian filmmaker

Christian Kotey — Co-founder, NuPitch

Tech & AI track

Alex Mashrabov, Higgsfield AI

Erin Relford, Google

Neil Mandt — Emmy-winning producer

Marketing track

Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, S4 Capital

Katie Carroll, LinkedIn

Joe Marchese, Human Ventures

Emerging trends

BRIDGE Summit 2025 promises a panoramic view of emerging trends, creative innovation, and technological transformation, with upcoming waves of speakers set to expand on each track, introducing new partnerships, sessions, and interactive experiences.

The Summit is poised to cement Abu Dhabi as a global stage for shaping the future of media, content, and entertainment.

