BRIDGE Summit 2025 unveils star-studded global speaker line-up in UAE

Over 400 visionaries from media, entertainment, music, tech to converge in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: BRIDGE Summit 2025, the world’s largest debut media, content, and entertainment event, has revealed the first wave of its 400 global speakers, signalling a transformative moment for the creative and content industries.
The inaugural speaker announcement features international icons including Wyclef Jean, Sir Martin Sorrell, Nancy Gibbs, Joanna Coles, Anthony Scaramucci, Ferial Haffajee, David A. Unger, Alex Mashrabov, Carole House, Chris Pang, Erin Relford, Danny Cortenraede, Anu Duggal, Prof. Robert G. Picard, and Neil Mandt — pioneers shaping the future of storytelling, creativity, and innovation worldwide.
Set to take place from December 8—10 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), BRIDGE Summit 2025 will transform over 1.65 million square feet into a dynamic ecosystem for creators, innovators, and industry leaders.
The three-day event will host more than 60,000 participants, 300 exhibitors, and 300 activations, including 200 talks and panels and 50 interactive workshops, providing a global platform for collaboration, discovery, and innovation.
At the heart of the Summit are seven thematic tracks covering the full spectrum of the content economy from journalism, audience engagement, and brand intelligence to gaming, music, cinematic storytelling, tech, AI, and the creator economy.
Nancy Gibbs — Director of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center, former TIME Editor-in-Chief
Ferial Haffajee — Associate Editor, Daily Maverick
Prof. Robert G. Picard — Media economist, Oxford Reuters Institute
Joanna Coles — Chief Creative & Content Officer, The Daily Beast
Anthony Scaramucci — Founder, SkyBridge; Founder, SALT
Creator economy track
Douglas Kendyson, Selar
David Page, Viewture
Gustaf Lundberg Toresson, Antilop & Sequel
Danny Cortenraede, InStudio Ventures
Amine Aouni, Moroccan filmmaker
Music track
Wyclef Jean — Grammy-winning artist and producer
David A. Unger — Founder, Artist International Group
Picture track
Chris Pang — Actor & Producer, Crazy Rich Asians
Adel Adeeb — Egyptian filmmaker
Christian Kotey — Co-founder, NuPitch
Tech & AI track
Alex Mashrabov, Higgsfield AI
Erin Relford, Google
Neil Mandt — Emmy-winning producer
Marketing track
Sir Martin Sorrell, Founder, S4 Capital
Katie Carroll, LinkedIn
Joe Marchese, Human Ventures
Emerging trends
BRIDGE Summit 2025 promises a panoramic view of emerging trends, creative innovation, and technological transformation, with upcoming waves of speakers set to expand on each track, introducing new partnerships, sessions, and interactive experiences.
The Summit is poised to cement Abu Dhabi as a global stage for shaping the future of media, content, and entertainment.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox