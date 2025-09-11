Dr. Abdel-Fattah pointed to the UAE’s success in regulating media and called for regular forums that bring together influencers and content creators to set guidelines for responsible content. He also noted that artificial intelligence will be central to the future of media, stressing the need to build resilience against its risks rather than resisting its use.

Another session, “Blueprints for a Media Order that Strengthens Society”, was delivered by academic and political analyst Dr. Moataz Abdel-Fattah and moderated by media presenter Lenah Hassaballah. He underlined the media’s responsibility to go beyond reporting facts, and to instil values such as innovation, conscious consumption, and scientific awareness.

The event featured a panel discussion titled “Bridges, Not Walls”, led by content creator Tareq Skaik, who emphasised the cultural and humanitarian impact of meaningful content. He argued that content creation stems from a deeper need to leave a legacy that transcends time, rather than just seeking exposure.

“Government communication today is no longer limited to official statements,” he said. “It extends through cinema, drama, entertainment, and public dialogue, reaching audiences faster and with greater impact. BRIDGE provides a rare global platform where governments and creators come together to reshape the future.”

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.