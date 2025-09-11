Sharjah forum showcases UAE’s vision for media and communication
Sharjah: As part of its global preparatory roadshow for the BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest gathering for the media, content, and entertainment industries — BRIDGE hosted a special event in Sharjah on the sidelines of the 14th International Government Communication Forum (IGCF).
The event brought together leaders in media, arts, and content, alongside government officials and communication professionals. IGCF served as a platform to present BRIDGE’s vision of building a global bridge that enhances collaboration across the media, content, and entertainment sectors.
The forum also created opportunities for government representatives and communication experts to exchange ideas, share experiences, and develop tools to keep pace with rapid global transformations.
Organising the BRIDGE event within IGCF highlighted Sharjah’s position as a key centre for institutional dialogue and government communication. The emirate’s expertise in developing innovative methods to strengthen transparency and connect governments with communities was underscored throughout the sessions.
Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, said IGCF was a natural launchpad for BRIDGE, as it integrates the essence of government communication with the media and content industry.
“Government communication today is no longer limited to official statements,” he said. “It extends through cinema, drama, entertainment, and public dialogue, reaching audiences faster and with greater impact. BRIDGE provides a rare global platform where governments and creators come together to reshape the future.”
He added that BRIDGE Summit 2025 will go beyond being a media forum, positioning media, content, and entertainment as pillars of development, culture, and civilisation.
The event featured a panel discussion titled “Bridges, Not Walls”, led by content creator Tareq Skaik, who emphasised the cultural and humanitarian impact of meaningful content. He argued that content creation stems from a deeper need to leave a legacy that transcends time, rather than just seeking exposure.
Skaik urged individuals across professions — from engineers to teachers and journalists — to contribute content that reflects their communities’ values and reinforces a positive identity in the global digital space.
Another session, “Blueprints for a Media Order that Strengthens Society”, was delivered by academic and political analyst Dr. Moataz Abdel-Fattah and moderated by media presenter Lenah Hassaballah. He underlined the media’s responsibility to go beyond reporting facts, and to instil values such as innovation, conscious consumption, and scientific awareness.
Dr. Abdel-Fattah pointed to the UAE’s success in regulating media and called for regular forums that bring together influencers and content creators to set guidelines for responsible content. He also noted that artificial intelligence will be central to the future of media, stressing the need to build resilience against its risks rather than resisting its use.
