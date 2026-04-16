Year-long programme of family workshops, space events and innovation activities unveiled
Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority is marking the 30th anniversary of Sharjah Science Museum under the slogan “Thirty Years of Scientific Achievement”, celebrating three decades since the museum first opened its doors on April 17, 1996, and its continued role in promoting hands-on learning and scientific curiosity across the UAE.
The milestone reflects the museum’s journey as one of the country’s leading interactive science centres, where education is blended with experimentation and discovery to engage visitors of all ages. Over the years, it has evolved into a key cultural and educational institution, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a regional hub for knowledge and innovation.
To mark the occasion, the museum has unveiled a year-long calendar of events and interactive programmes, with each month dedicated to a specific scientific theme. The celebrations begin on April 17 with family science workshops and celestial observation sessions, alongside a showcase of the museum’s milestones and achievements.
Programmes will continue throughout the year, with May focusing on family-oriented science initiatives and International Museum Day, while June will highlight environmental awareness in line with World Environment Day. July will centre on space exploration and lunar science, followed by summer activities in August under the theme “Summer is Sweeter with the Family”. Special inclusive programmes are planned for September, while October and November will feature events tied to global scientific occasions, innovation, and community engagement, before the celebrations conclude in December with UAE National Day activities.
Since its establishment, the museum has played a pivotal role in transforming science from theoretical concepts into engaging, real-world experiences, particularly for children and young people. Through interactive exhibits covering fields such as physics, biology and astronomy, visitors are encouraged to explore, experiment and develop critical thinking skills.
Guided by the vision of Sharjah’s leadership
The museum was founded under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who has long championed museums as “open schools” that nurture generations and strengthen Sharjah’s global cultural standing.
Over the years, the museum has expanded its programmes and built strong partnerships with leading academic and scientific institutions, enhancing its educational offerings and broadening its reach. This growth is reflected in rising visitor numbers and the success of initiatives such as science camps, innovation-focused events and seasonal workshops.
The museum features a range of facilities designed to bring science to life, including an interactive exhibition hall, a planetarium offering immersive astronomy experiences, and a demonstration theatre hosting live scientific presentations. Its education centre delivers more than 30 specialised workshops, welcoming students from across the UAE and providing hands-on learning opportunities tailored to different age groups.
Beyond exhibitions, the museum continues to organise year-round programmes, including evening workshops, school holiday camps and events linked to international scientific occasions. It also offers inclusive facilities for people with disabilities and senior visitors, alongside family-friendly spaces such as play areas and learning corners.
Through its dynamic programmes and interactive approach, Sharjah Science Museum continues to inspire curiosity and innovation, turning science into an engaging experience that encourages future generations to explore, discover and imagine.