7 reasons women achievers and corporates shouldn’t miss Excellence Awards 2026

As Excellence Awards returns for its sixth edition, the platform is bigger, broader and more influential than ever before. Hosted by Gulf News and BeingShe, the 2026 edition will honour not only exceptional women leaders but also organisations driving meaningful change for women in the workplace. Set against the stunning backdrop of the Museum of the Future, the awards continue to spotlight ambition, innovation and impact across industries.

Here are seven reasons why this could be the opportunity you — or someone you know — should not miss.

1. A platform with growing prestige

Over the past six years, Excellence Awards has established itself as one of the UAE’s leading recognitions for women achievers and changemakers. From entrepreneurs and executives to educators and innovators, the platform celebrates individuals making a measurable difference in their industries and communities. Being recognised here places winners among an influential network of leaders shaping the future of the region. With participation and visibility growing every year, the awards now carry stronger industry recognition and credibility than ever before.

2. Museum of the Future adds unmatched glamour

Few venues reflect ambition and innovation like the Museum of the Future. Hosting Excellence Awards 2026 at one of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks elevates the experience for winners and guests alike. The futuristic setting perfectly aligns with the awards’ vision of celebrating forward-thinking leadership and transformative ideas. Beyond the glamour, the venue symbolises progress, possibility and the role women continue to play in shaping tomorrow’s industries and societies.

3. Corporate changemakers are finally getting recognised

One of the biggest highlights this year is the introduction of expanded corporate award categories. For the first time, organisations that actively support women through leadership opportunities, mentorship, diversity policies, parental support and workplace well-being will be honoured alongside individual achievers. This evolution reflects a growing understanding that women’s empowerment is strengthened by inclusive workplaces and progressive leadership. It also gives companies an opportunity to showcase the culture and values driving long-term impact.

4. Representation across industries is stronger than ever

Excellence Awards 2026 spans an impressive range of sectors including healthcare, banking, technology, sustainability, automotive, hospitality, education, real estate, logistics and luxury. This broad representation reflects the growing influence women have across every major industry. Whether someone is leading innovation in finance, transforming classrooms in education or driving change in sustainability, the awards create a platform where achievements from diverse fields receive equal visibility and recognition.

5. It celebrates impact, not just titles

What makes Excellence Awards stand out is its focus on meaningful contribution. The platform recognises women and organisations creating real impact, whether through innovation, mentorship, leadership, social influence or community transformation. Winners are not simply selected for their designation or business success, but for the positive difference they create within their industries and beyond. It is this emphasis on purpose and influence that continues to make the awards relevant and inspiring year after year.

6. Networking opportunities are invaluable

Beyond the trophies and recognition, Excellence Awards has become a powerful networking platform. The event attracts influential business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, executives and innovators from across the UAE and the wider region. For nominees and attendees, it offers a rare opportunity to connect with decision-makers, collaborators and industry peers in one room. Many past participants have found that the relationships built during the event opened doors to partnerships, visibility and future growth opportunities.

7. This is the final call for nominations