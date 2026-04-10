Nominations open for Gulf News and BeingShe's Excellence Awards 2026

Nominations are now open for the sixth edition of Excellence Awards that takes place at the Museum of the Future on June 12.

For the first time, businesses across industries can submit their nominations for 20 corporate awards introduced this year, alongside 15 individual honours for women. This expanded framework for the awards, organised by Gulf News and BeingShe, reflects a growing recognition that meaningful progress in women’s leadership cannot be achieved without sustained and measurable action from organisations.

As women continue to face structural barriers in the workplace, from unconscious bias in hiring and promotions to unequal access to leadership opportunities, corporate intervention is increasingly seen as critical. Research consistently shows that gender-diverse leadership is not only a social imperative but also a business advantage. Companies with diverse executive teams are significantly more likely to outperform peers financially, while also benefiting from stronger innovation, broader perspectives, and improved decision-making.

Recognition for corporates

Excellence Awards 2026 aims to spotlight organisations that are actively addressing these challenges through policies and practices that support women’s advancement. From creating inclusive workplace cultures and implementing mentorship and sponsorship programmes to offering flexible work arrangements and parental support, the awards will recognise companies that are setting new benchmarks for equity and inclusion.

This year’s categories span a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, technology and innovation, finance and banking, energy and sustainability, automotive and mobility, retail, real estate and construction, logistics and supply chain, tourism and hospitality, education, jewellery and luxury, and free zones. The diversity of categories reflects the many ways in which corporates can contribute to empowering women across the economic landscape.

The expansion builds on the success of previous editions. Excellence Awards 2025 received more than 400 nominations, out of which 37 were honoured for their contribution. Over the years, the platform has grown into a powerful movement celebrating women who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and inspiring change across the UAE and beyond.

By bringing corporates into the fold, the 2026 edition underscores the idea that inclusive leadership is essential for future-ready businesses. Organisations that invest in women’s growth are better positioned to attract top talent, adapt to evolving workforce expectations, and build resilient, high-performing teams.