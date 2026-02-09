Bigger & better: Sixth edition of Excellence Awards is back

Gulf News and BeingShe to host sixth edition at the Museum of the Future
Gulf News and BeingShe are set to raise the bar with the sixth edition of the Excellence Awards, reaffirming the platform’s role as a leading celebration of women’s leadership and impact.
Returning to Dubai’s iconic Museum of the Future, the 2026 edition marks a significant evolution of the awards, expanding its scope to recognise both individual excellence and corporate leadership committed to advancing women’s empowerment across sectors.
Over the years, the Excellence Awards have emerged as a powerful platform celebrating women who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and inspiring positive change across the UAE and beyond. The 2025 edition saw 37 women from a wide range of sectors — from the arts and automotive industry to business, education, finance, healthcare, and technology — honoured for their leadership and impact. The sixth edition promises to be bigger in scale and broader in impact, reflecting the growing role of corporates in shaping the future of gender equality.
A defining highlight of Excellence Awards 2026 is the introduction of an expanded corporate awards framework, designed to recognise organisations across sectors that demonstrate measurable commitment to women’s wellbeing, leadership development, diversity, and inclusion. From best workplaces for women and parental support to mentorship, mental wellbeing, equality, and sector-specific leadership, the awards will honour companies that are setting benchmarks for women-friendly work environments and sustainable change.
“The sixth edition of the Excellence Awards represents a pivotal moment for us,” says Aparna Bajpai, Founder of BeingShe. “Over the years, we have celebrated extraordinary individual journeys. In 2026, we are elevating the platform to recognise the organisations that make those journeys possible. True empowerment happens when workplaces evolve to support women not just in words, but through policies, leadership opportunities, and culture.”
Echoing this vision, Tina Bhakta, Director of Events and Special Features at Gulf News, says, “The Excellence Awards have grown into a meaningful platform that reflects real progress. Introducing corporate recognition in the sixth edition allows us to highlight organisations that are leading by example and embedding inclusion into their business DNA. Gulf News is proud to support a platform that celebrates not just success, but responsibility, leadership, and long-term impact.”
Excellence Awards 2026 will feature over 20 corporate and sector-specific categories along with individual awards, spanning industries such as healthcare, technology and innovation, finance and banking, energy and sustainability, automotive and mobility, retail, real estate and construction, logistics and supply chain, tourism and hospitality, education, jewellery and luxury, and free zones. These categories are designed to reflect the diverse ways in which organisations are empowering women across the economic landscape.
As it enters its sixth year, the Excellence Awards continues to evolve into more than an awards ceremony. It stands as a movement — one that recognises leadership, fuels ambition, and encourages organisations and individuals alike to play an active role in shaping a more inclusive future.
The Excellence Awards 2026 will take place on June 12 at the Museum of the Future, Dubai.
