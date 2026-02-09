Bigger & better: Sixth edition of Excellence Awards is back

Over the years, the Excellence Awards have emerged as a powerful platform celebrating women who are shaping industries, driving innovation, and inspiring positive change across the UAE and beyond. The 2025 edition saw 37 women from a wide range of sectors — from the arts and automotive industry to business, education, finance, healthcare, and technology — honoured for their leadership and impact. The sixth edition promises to be bigger in scale and broader in impact, reflecting the growing role of corporates in shaping the future of gender equality.