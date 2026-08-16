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Museum of Illusions Dubai shuts its Al Seef home after 8 years

Several social media users expressed their dismay at the news

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
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Museum of illusions: Be ready to be baffled and laugh with joy when you venture into this museum that not only allows you to admire the artwork but also be a part of it.
Museum of illusions: Be ready to be baffled and laugh with joy when you venture into this museum that not only allows you to admire the artwork but also be a part of it.
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You could stand in the same room with a friend, but on opposite ends, one would look like a towering giant while the other looked tiny. By playing on perspective, angles, shadow and light, the Museum of Illusions Dubai created rooms that made for fun Insta shots and interesting learning. Today, however, Gulf News can confirm that this museum – a favourite among both residents and visitors – is saying goodbye to its Al Seef home after eight years.

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“Our chapter here at Souk Al Seef has come to an end. Thank you to all our fantastic visitors who brought joy and laughter to the museum ❤️ We hope to see you again!” it said on social media.

Several netizens expressed their dismay at the news. Instagram user Carmen Breytenbach, for instance, replied to the Instagram post, saying: “My children will be so sad 😢 they loved visiting here.”

And Instagram user Gabriel Franco Capellan wrote: “Wait I never been here my parents always promised to bring me once they got money please stay a couple more weeks 💔”

Museum of Illusions Dubai first welcomed visitors to its mind-bending rooms in September 2018 with 80 interactive exhibits.

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