Residents in UAE turn nostalgic at their favourite childhood memory being stripped away
Dubai: For Dubai kids spanning generations, Al Nasr Leisureland wasn't just a place to kill time on the weekend. It was the place. But with the ice-rink closing, rumours are flooding that the entire family destination might shut.
Long before Dubai became packed with flashy theme parks and entertainment mega-complexes, this Oud Metha spot was where you learned to ice skate (and fall flat on your face), spent your pocket money at the arcade, celebrated birthdays at the bowling alley, and splashed around in the outdoor pool during summer holidays.
Since 1979, Al Nasr has been quietly creating memories. It's where you scraped your knees, made friends, and built up the confidence to try things you'd never done before. For so many Dubai residents, it's simply part of growing up here.
What we can confirm is the the ice rink, which has always been the heart of the place, is shutting down from 30 November. But at the time of writing Al Nasr Leisureland spokesperson were yet to clarify.
But what's got people really worried, though, is that the venue's website has completely disappeared. The domain is now listed as available for purchase, which has left locals wondering whether this is just a renovation or something more permanent. Some employees have quietly mentioned major works are planned, but without any official statement, it's tough to get clarity.
Mariam Hashmi, who's lived in Dubai for years, still has a small scar from when she first learned to skate there. "These places grow old with you," she says. "I hope it reopens. It's a childhood memory we all share collectively."
Fifteen-year-old Aiza Afzal says Al Nasr was the only affordable rink she and her mates could visit regularly. "We used to go every other weekend and pretend to be professional skaters," she says. "I was so upset when I found out through the skating club."
For Nidha Raj Asha, who learned to swim at Al Nasr's summer camps and was planning to join the skating club, it was the sense of community that made the place special. "Every weekend you'd see familiar faces, families, kids. It wasn't just a sports club. It felt like a neighbourhood centre. My mother even met so many friends there. We really hope it reopens soon."
Right now, nobody knows for certain whether Al Nasr Leisureland will come back refreshed and renewed, or whether this marks the end of an era. Officials say a statement is being prepared, but until then, Dubai waits.
What is certain, though, is that for countless residents, Al Nasr will always hold a special place. It's where memories were made, bruised knees and all. Whether it's the wobbly first steps on ice, lazy summer afternoons by the pool, or just hanging out with friends at the arcade, Al Nasr Leisureland has been part of Dubai's story for over four decades.
Here's hoping the story isn't over just yet.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox