Visitors have until mid-September 2026 to experience the museum's current exhibits
Dubai: Dubai's Museum of the Future will temporarily close in mid-September 2026 for a major exhibition overhaul since opening, with an entirely new generation of immersive experiences set to debut in the first quarter of 2027.
The museum announced the move on its official website and Instagram account, saying the refreshed experiences will be inspired by ideas and suggestions shared by people from around the world. The relaunch will coincide with the museum's fifth anniversary.
Visitors will have until mid-September 2026 to explore the museum's current exhibitions before work begins on the next phase of its development.
Rather than maintaining permanent displays, the Museum of the Future is designed to continually reinvent its exhibitions to reflect emerging technologies, scientific breakthroughs and evolving global challenges. The upcoming refresh will replace the existing galleries with a new generation of interactive experiences.
Since opening in February 2022, the museum has become one of Dubai's most recognisable attractions, drawing millions of visitors with immersive exhibitions exploring artificial intelligence, space exploration, climate, health and sustainability.
The museum said details of the new experiences will be announced at a later stage, but the upcoming attractions will incorporate ideas and suggestions shared by individuals from around the world.
The new experiences are scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2027, marking five years since the museum welcomed its first visitors.