“At the same time, we’ve seen a remarkable uplift in domestic tourism, driven in no small part by our resident base of nearly 200 nationalities, a uniquely diverse population that continues to actively discover and engage with the city, providing a resilient foundation for the tourism sector and reinforcing long-term market stability,” he said.

The approach has become increasingly important as global travel decisions are influenced by safety, ease of movement and confidence in public services. Dubai has continued to market itself across established and emerging source markets, while also relying on residents to support the domestic tourism ecosystem.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.