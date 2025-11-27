Free access to 16 Sharjah museums as 54th National Day festivities begin

Emirate launches cultural programmes, live shows and workshops across Kalba, Khorfakkan
Sharjah: Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) is set to celebrate the UAE’s 54th National Day with a vibrant program of cultural, heritage, and educational events across the emirate, running from November 21 to December 3, 2025. The initiative, held under the theme “United”, aims to highlight the nation’s identity, heritage, and unity while engaging the community in the celebration of Emirati culture.
As part of the festivities, SMA will offer free entry to all its museums in Sharjah, Kalba, and Khorfakkan on December 2 and 3, giving visitors an opportunity to enjoy an expanded cultural experience.
The celebrations blend tradition with modern experiences, featuring live heritage performances, interactive workshops, and educational activities designed to connect visitors of all ages with the UAE’s rich history and cultural legacy.
The festivities kicked off on Friday, November 21, at Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi in Kalba, aligning with the city’s official National Day events. The programme highlighted Kalba’s maritime heritage with a traditional diving and shipbuilding corner, a doll-making station, and a photography corner inspired by Bait Al Naboodah.
Visitors enjoyed a military show, a performance of the traditional Emirati sea chants Nihamat, and the operetta “From Wave to Glory”, celebrating the historic bond between Emiratis and the sea. A marine parade, traditional games, the “Museums Express” initiative, and a culinary corner serving Emirati dishes completed the Kalba festivities.
On Thursday, November 27, Sharjah Fort will host a national celebration from 5 PM to 9 PM, featuring performances of Al Ayala and Al Razfa, interactive stations with traditional games, Emirati attire, a heritage photo studio, and a community mural titled “Your Message to the UAE”. The evening will also include workshops, competitions such as pottery painting, doll-making, and UAE flag challenges, and conclude with the reading of selected national messages and a group photo.
National Day events continue at Hisn Khorfakkan on Saturday, November 29, starting with a military display by Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, a horse show by Al Rayan Stables, a student dance performance, a sand-art show, and a traditional Al Ayala performance. The day will culminate in a national operetta in collaboration with senior citizens, celebrating the UAE’s unity.
Hisn Khorfakkan will remain open with extended hours until 10:00 PM from November 29 to December 2, offering guided tours, workshops, family activities, and specialty coffee. Visitors can also engage with interactive programs such as heritage workshops with Sharjah Museums and traditional games with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage – Dibba Al Hisn, along with the “Love for the UAE” community mural.
From December 1 to 3, Sharjah Maritime Museum will celebrate the emirate’s maritime heritage with Al Harbiya and Al Madeema performances, workshops for families, heritage photo stations, Emirati cuisine corners, and demonstrations of traditional maritime crafts such as shipbuilding, rope-making, and fishing tools. Daily oud performances and carnival-style shows will also be part of the programme.
Visitors can explore SMA’s ongoing exhibitions, including:
'Cultural Landscapes of Al-Andalus' at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization, showcasing more than 60 artistic and historical pieces.
'I Am at Sharjah Museums' at Al Qasimia School – Museum of Education, featuring award-winning student photography.
'Native Plants of the UAE: From Roots of the Past to Shades of the Present' at Sharjah Heritage Museum.
'Shaped by Stones: The Tools that Made Prehistoric Qatar' at Sharjah Archaeology Museum, presenting 110+ artifacts.
'Spectra of the Beautiful Past' at Bait Sheikh Saeed Bin Hamad Al Qasimi, featuring works by Emirati artists Abdulrahim Salem and Najat Makki.
'From Oyster to Crown' at Bait Al Naboodah, marking the house’s 30th anniversary with an interactive educational exhibition on pearls.
Sharjah Museums Authority museums are open daily from 8 am to 8pm, and on Fridays from 4pm to 8pm, with timings varying according to each site’s programming.
The National Day celebrations promise an immersive journey through the UAE’s heritage, offering residents and visitors alike the chance to explore, learn, and celebrate the nation’s rich cultural tapestry.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox