Gang members in Guatemala 7 seven police after prison crackdown: minister

Cops killed in retaliation for govt's refusal to move gang leaders to lower-security jail
Guatemala's interior minister accused gangs of killing seven police on Sunday in retaliation for the government's refusal to transfer gang leaders to a lower-security prison.
The killings occurred in the Guatemalan capital and surrounding areas a day after gang-affiliated inmates took 46 people hostage in three prisons across the country.
Police regained control of one of the prisons on Sunday.
"I am deeply saddened by the deaths of seven National Civil Police officers who were cowardly attacked by these terrorists in response to the actions the Guatemalan state is taking against them," Interior Minister Marco Antonio Villeda told a press conference.
Ten other police officers were wounded in the retaliatory attacks, and one suspected gang member was killed, he said.
Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo announced on X he had convened an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday to make "decisive decisions to maintain security."
Earlier on Sunday, police supported by the army entered the Renovacion I maximum-security prison at dawn in Escuintla, about 75 kilometers (45 miles) south of Guatemala City, using armored vehicles and tear gas.
After 15 minutes, they managed to regain control of the prison and free guards being held hostage, an AFP photographer witnessed.
"It was an operation that unfolded without casualties on either side, and we managed to rescue the nine hostages that these terrorists had in their power," Villeda said.
The Ministry of the Interior published a video on X showing officers handcuffing and leading away the alleged leader in Guatemala of the Barrio 18 criminal organization, whom authorities identified as Aldo Dupie, alias "El Lobo" (The Wolf). He had bloodstained clothing.
Barrio 18 and the rival gang Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) are blamed for much of the drug trafficking and criminal violence that plague the Central American country. Washington has declared both groups to be terrorist organizations.
Since Saturday morning, the inmates had been holding 45 guards and a psychiatrist hostage to protest the transfer of gang leaders to a maximum-security prison.
The gang members are still holding hostages at the two other prisons: 28 at Fraijanes II located east of the Guatemalan capital, and nine at the Preventivo prison on the outskirts of city.
Villeda acknowledged that the government is "negotiating" with the prison rioters to secure the release of hostages, but insisted that the state "will not bow down to these criminals."
Defense Minister Major General Henry Saenz said the army "will remain on the streets" to continue "dismantling" criminal groups.
Since mid-2025, gang members have staged uprisings at prisons to demand their leaders be held in less-restricted conditions.
In October, Guatemalan authorities reported that 20 leaders of the Barrio 18 gang had escaped from a prison. Only six have been recaptured, while another was shot and killed.
Guatemala ended last year with a homicide rate of 16.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the global average.
