Police uncover body of ‘missing’ Agra man at home after 45 days of alleged deception
A 45-day missing person case in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra has taken a shocking turn after police allegedly found that a man reported missing was killed and buried beneath the bathroom floor of his home.
His wife has been arrested, while investigators are probing possible involvement of others in the cover-up, reports media.
The case dates back to May 26, when a missing person report was registered for Surendra Sharma, who lived with his wife Ruby Sharma and their two daughters in Agra’s Sikandra area.
For weeks, the family maintained that he had left home, even as searches failed to yield any leads.
According to Times of India, the case broke open during a routine verification visit when police became suspicious of Ruby Sharma’s conduct.
Acting on concerns raised by the victim’s relatives, officers searched the house and broke open the bathroom floor. Beneath layers of cement, they recovered a decomposed body.
Police sources allege that Ruby Sharma first served her husband food mixed with sleeping pills. Once he became unconscious, she allegedly strangled him, dug a pit in the bathroom, buried the body, and sealed it with cement to hide the crime.
Investigators said the accused allegedly maintained the appearance of a grieving spouse, crying in front of neighbours and joining the search for her missing husband. During this period, she is accused of repeatedly telling relatives that he had gone missing while avoiding scrutiny.
Police said inconsistencies in her version of events, along with suspicions raised by the victim’s brother, led to sustained questioning. She was later taken into custody after allegedly confessing and revealing where the body had been concealed. Further investigation is underway to check for possible accomplices.
Locals told investigators that the couple often quarrelled. Surendra Sharma, originally from Bharatpur, had been living in the locality for several years. Residents also said Ruby frequently deflected questions about her husband’s disappearance.
The incident has drawn comparisons with recent high-profile murder cases, including the Pune realtor killing and the so-called ‘blue drum’ case, where victims were allegedly killed and their bodies concealed in elaborate ways.
Police said postmortem and forensic analysis are underway to establish the exact sequence of events and confirm the motive. Further legal proceedings against the accused are in progress.