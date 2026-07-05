According to investigators, Ruby Sharma allegedly administered the sedatives by mixing them in her husband Surendra Sharma’s food. Once he fell into a deep sleep, she allegedly strangled or killed him before disposing of the body inside their house.

NEW DELHI: A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra allegedly killed her husband after feeding him 15 to 20 sleeping pills and later buried his body inside the bathroom floor of their home, police said, NDTV reported.

Police said Ruby, along with her brother-in-law Anil, had filed a missing person report on May 26, claiming Surendra had disappeared on May 18. During the initial investigation, she reportedly maintained that her husband had gone out and would return soon, while also participating in search efforts to avoid suspicion.

Surendra had been missing for nearly 45 days before the case took a dramatic turn. What initially began as a missing person complaint gradually unravelled into a murder investigation after inconsistencies emerged in the statements of his wife and relatives.

During interrogation, Ruby allegedly confessed to the crime. She told police that she feared legal trouble after Surendra, reportedly intoxicated, had a confrontation with relatives in Bharatpur, which led to her decision to kill him.

Investigators said Ruby also staged emotional displays before neighbours, crying and claiming she was devastated by her husband’s disappearance. However, relatives grew suspicious due to contradictions in her version of events, prompting closer questioning.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and are examining whether any other individuals may have been involved in helping her carry out or conceal the crime.

Police said that after the murder, Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom, which had a mud floor at the time. She then allegedly arranged for labourers to bring soil and fill the bathroom, concealing the body beneath it. Shortly after, she called a mason to lay a concrete floor over the area.

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