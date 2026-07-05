Police recover body after breaking bathroom floor; probe into possible accomplices
NEW DELHI: A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra allegedly killed her husband after feeding him 15 to 20 sleeping pills and later buried his body inside the bathroom floor of their home, police said, NDTV reported.
According to investigators, Ruby Sharma allegedly administered the sedatives by mixing them in her husband Surendra Sharma’s food. Once he fell into a deep sleep, she allegedly strangled or killed him before disposing of the body inside their house.
Surendra had been missing for nearly 45 days before the case took a dramatic turn. What initially began as a missing person complaint gradually unravelled into a murder investigation after inconsistencies emerged in the statements of his wife and relatives.
Police said Ruby, along with her brother-in-law Anil, had filed a missing person report on May 26, claiming Surendra had disappeared on May 18. During the initial investigation, she reportedly maintained that her husband had gone out and would return soon, while also participating in search efforts to avoid suspicion.
Investigators said Ruby also staged emotional displays before neighbours, crying and claiming she was devastated by her husband’s disappearance. However, relatives grew suspicious due to contradictions in her version of events, prompting closer questioning.
During interrogation, Ruby allegedly confessed to the crime. She told police that she feared legal trouble after Surendra, reportedly intoxicated, had a confrontation with relatives in Bharatpur, which led to her decision to kill him.
Police said that after the murder, Ruby dragged the body into the bathroom, which had a mud floor at the time. She then allegedly arranged for labourers to bring soil and fill the bathroom, concealing the body beneath it. Shortly after, she called a mason to lay a concrete floor over the area.
Investigators said the rapid renovation of the bathroom within days of Surendra’s disappearance prevented labourers from noticing any foul smell or suspicious activity.
Nearly 45 days later, police exhumed the body after breaking open the bathroom floor, recovering the remains for postmortem examination.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing and are examining whether any other individuals may have been involved in helping her carry out or conceal the crime.