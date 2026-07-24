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Impulse expands UAE footprint with new warehouse-value store at Century Mall Dubai

Offers a wide selection all under one roof and at highly competitive prices

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Impulse expands UAE footprint with new warehouse-value store at Century Mall Dubai

Dubai: Impulse Trading LLC has expanded its retail presence in the UAE with the opening of its newest Impulse store on the First Floor of Century Mall, Dubai.

The new store offers a wide selection of perfumes, cosmetics, skincare products, watches, handbags, wallets and fashion accessories - all under one roof and at highly competitive prices.

Impulse was established as a warehouse-style retail concept, giving customers the opportunity to purchase authentic products at warehouse prices, including options for bulk buying. By maintaining a lean operating model and reducing traditional retail overheads and other unnecessary expenses, Impulse aims to pass those savings directly to its customers.

“We are delighted to welcome customers to our new Impulse store at Century Mall. The store brings our warehouse-value concept into a convenient mall environment, enabling customers to access authentic products at competitive prices. This expansion is an important step in our growth strategy, and we look forward to serving more customers across Dubai,” said Rahim Meethale, Chief Sales Officer of Impulse Trading LLC.

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