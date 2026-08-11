Jollibee looks to slow global expansion plans as higher costs bite

Dubai: Jollibee Foods Corp., the Philippines’ largest fast-food group and one of the country’s most internationally recognised restaurant businesses, has cut its 2026 expansion and spending targets as it navigates a higher-cost environment amid the Middle East conflict.

The scale of the network means the revised expansion plan remains significant. Opening 1,000 to 1,100 outlets would increase the group’s current store count by roughly 9%-10%, before accounting for closures and other changes to its portfolio.

Despite the reduction, Jollibee continues to target substantial expansion in 2026. The group has 20 brands and operates more than 10,700 stores and cafes across 33 countries.

Jollibee also lowered its capital expenditure forecast to between 13 billion pesos and 15 billion pesos ($212 million-$245 million), compared with its previous plan of as much as 16 billion pesos announced in March. Its operating income growth forecast was cut to 10%-15% from 15%-18%.

The company, known for its Chickenjoy fried chicken and sweet-style spaghetti, now plans to open 1,000 to 1,100 stores this year, down from an earlier target of 1,200 to 1,300, according to a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. That reduces the upper end of its planned store openings by 200 outlets, or about 15%.

For Jollibee, the revised guidance represents a slower expansion plan rather than a halt to growth. The company still expects to add at least 1,000 stores during 2026 while spending as much as 15 billion pesos on capital expenditure.

The results indicate that price increases and cost-control measures helped Jollibee improve profitability during the quarter, though the company remains cautious about costs and the pace of new store openings.

The performance marked a recovery from the first quarter, when profit fell 39% as higher inflation weighed on earnings. “The second quarter represents an important step forward in our earnings momentum,” Chief Financial Officer Richard Shin said.

The reduced targets come despite an improvement in Jollibee’s financial performance during the second quarter. Net income increased 5.7% to 3.4 billion pesos in the April-June period, while revenue rose 10.7% to 85.9 billion pesos.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.