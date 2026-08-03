Aditi has alleged that shortly after their wedding, their relationship became strained
Television actor Aditi Sharma has approached the police, accusing her husband Abhineet Kaushik and her in-laws of domestic violence, assault, harassment and misuse of her bridal jewellery. The actor, known for shows including Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kaleerein and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, filed a complaint at Mumbai’s Goregaon police station on July 31.
In her statement, as quoted by Indian Express and Times of India, Aditi reportedly detailed the events that led to the complaint, tracing their relationship from its beginning in 2021 to the alleged issues that emerged after their marriage.
According to her complaint, Aditi first met Abhineet through an online acting class in June 2021. The two later began living together in Goregaon West in September 2024 before getting married in November 2024.
Aditi has alleged that shortly after their wedding, their relationship became strained, with frequent disagreements over several personal matters. She reportedly claimed that arguments began over issues including her clothing choices and household finances, alleging that Abhineet would take money from her instead of contributing towards expenses, according to multiple Indian outlets.
The actor further alleged that an argument on January 1, 2025, over coffee escalated, with Abhineet allegedly verbally abusing her, questioning her character and accusing her of having an affair. She also claimed that he repeatedly checked her phone, distanced himself from her by moving to another room, and affected her communication with her parents.
Aditi has also named her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik in the complaint, alleging that they supported Abhineet during disputes. She further accused her mother-in-law of not returning her stridhan, including jewellery such as her mangalsutra, gold chains, rings, a diamond ring and bangles.
The Goregaon police have begun investigating the allegations. Aditi has not made a public statement regarding the complaint so far.
The complaint comes months after Abhineet and his lawyer had publicly levelled allegations against Aditi in March 2025, accusing her of cheating with her Apollena co-star Samarthya Gupta. His lawyer had claimed that Abhineet confronted the actor after allegedly finding her with Gupta, leading to a confrontation.
Abhineet had also alleged that Aditi pressured him into marriage and wanted to keep it private because of her television career. He claimed that their marriage was referred to as a “mock test” and alleged that her family demanded Rs 25 lakh and a divorce settlement.
Aditi later responded to those claims, saying she had faced serious marital disputes soon after the wedding. She denied allegations of domestic abuse from her side and said she had genuinely loved Abhineet.
She also addressed the claims about keeping the marriage private, explaining that both had decided not to announce it publicly while she was filming Apollena, where she was portraying an 18-year-old character.