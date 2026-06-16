Sanchita Ugale's father has come forward with new allegations after her death
The death of television actor Sanchita Ugale has left her family searching for answers. The actress, known for her work in Kumkum Bhagya, allegedly died by suicide on June 14 at her home in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East.
While police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death, her father, Machhindra Ugale, has spoken about the emotional struggles he says his daughter had been battling in recent months. According to him, Sanchita often appeared troubled, even during moments when she seemed cheerful on the surface.
Speaking to NDTV, he said, “She would remain upset. She never told us the exact reason, but she was often distressed. Even when she appeared to be in a good mood, she would suddenly slip into depression.”
The family had noticed changes in her behaviour and tried to ensure she was rarely left alone. Machhindra said they made it a point to accompany her regularly because they were aware she was dealing with emotional difficulties. However, they did not realise the severity of her depression.
Alongside concerns about her mental health, Machhindra alleged that Sanchita had been facing ongoing pressure and harassment. Though he did not identify any individual, he claimed that various demands, including those related to money, were causing her significant stress.
“We had spoken to her, but she was being tortured. Someone or the other was troubling her, making demands related to money or other matters, putting her under constant pressure and harassment. This was happening in one form or another. The truth will become clear before me, but this was definitely happening,” he said.
According to ANI, Sanchita was found inside a room that had been locked from within. Family members rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
A police official told PTI that officers who examined the scene did not find any signs of foul play.
“A police team inspected the scene immediately after being alerted about the incident. We did not find anything suspicious at the spot, and no suicide note was recovered,” the official said.
Police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating the events leading up to the incident.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has meanwhile urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a high-level probe into the actor's death. However, police said Sanchita's father has informed Achole police that he does not suspect anyone in connection with the case. Authorities also stated that she was alone at home when the incident occurred.