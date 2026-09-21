2 Indian students killed during flight training in Canada

Manoj Sivakumar, from Tamil Nadu, and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, from Puducherry, died during flight training in Canada.

The Indian Consulate in Vancouver has confirmed their deaths.

The consulate is helping their families with repatriation of the remains.

Canadian media reported a Cessna 172 crash near Kisbey, Saskatchewan, with two people killed.

The aircraft was operated by Harv’s Air, according to the reports.

The two pilots aboard were reportedly building flying hours towards commercial pilot licences.

The flight was reportedly travelling from Regina to Steinbach via Carlyle.

Search-and-rescue teams located the aircraft after it failed to arrive as expected.

It has not yet been officially confirmed in the material available that the Cessna crash was the accident involving the two Indian students.