2 Indian students killed during flight training in Canada

Students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry were pursuing aviation training
Dubai: Two Indian students from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry have died in an air accident in Canada while undergoing flight training, with Indian authorities offering assistance to their families as Canadian agencies investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The Consulate General of India in Vancouver identified the students as Manoj Sivakumar from Tamil Nadu and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham from Puducherry, Indian media reported.
The consulate confirmed that both died during flight training in Canada and said it was in contact with their families.
“Our heartfelt sympathies are with their bereaved families and loved ones during this difficult time,” the consulate said in a statement on X.
It said it was ready to provide all possible consular assistance, including helping with the repatriation of their mortal remains to India.
While the Indian mission did not disclose details about the aircraft or exactly where the accident occurred, Canadian media reported a small-aircraft crash involving two pilots near Kisbey, Saskatchewan.
The Times of India and The New Indian Express reported the Canadian crash while noting that official confirmation linking it to the deaths of the two Indian students was not immediately available.
According to the reports, a Cessna 172 operated by Harv’s Air, a flight school based in St Andrews, Manitoba, was on a night cross-country flight from Regina to Steinbach, Manitoba, with a planned stop at Carlyle, Saskatchewan.
Manoj Sivakumar, from Tamil Nadu, and Srisaran Thirugnanasambantham, from Puducherry, died during flight training in Canada.
The Indian Consulate in Vancouver has confirmed their deaths.
The consulate is helping their families with repatriation of the remains.
Canadian media reported a Cessna 172 crash near Kisbey, Saskatchewan, with two people killed.
The aircraft was operated by Harv’s Air, according to the reports.
The two pilots aboard were reportedly building flying hours towards commercial pilot licences.
The flight was reportedly travelling from Regina to Steinbach via Carlyle.
Search-and-rescue teams located the aircraft after it failed to arrive as expected.
It has not yet been officially confirmed in the material available that the Cessna crash was the accident involving the two Indian students.
The circumstances and cause of the accident remain under investigation.
The two people aboard were licensed pilots who had rented the aircraft to build up the flying hours required for their commercial pilot licences, The New Indian Express reported, citing Canadian media and a statement from Harv’s Air president Adam Penner.
Concern was raised when the aircraft failed to reach its expected destination.
The incident was subsequently reported to the Transportation Safety Board of Canada at around 10.30am Central Daylight Time, according to the reports.
Search-and-rescue teams began looking for the missing aircraft and located it at around 6pm. Both occupants were found dead at the crash site.
The cause of the crash has not been established.
If confirmed as the same incident, the circumstances indicate that the pilots were undertaking what is known as an hour-building flight — accumulating the flying experience required to progress towards commercial pilot qualifications.
The flight was reportedly being conducted at night and involved a cross-country route across the Canadian Prairies.
Authorities have not released further details about the two Indian students’ aviation training, how long they had been in Canada or their individual flying experience.
Canadian search-and-rescue and law-enforcement authorities are investigating, according to Indian media reports.
For the families in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, attention has now turned to bringing the students’ remains home.
The Indian consulate said it would provide assistance with repatriation and other requirements arising from the deaths.
Indian missions abroad routinely coordinate with local authorities in cases involving the deaths of Indian nationals, including helping families with documentation and arrangements for the repatriation of remains.
Authorities have yet to disclose what may have caused the aircraft involved in the Canadian accident to go down.