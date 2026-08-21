Video captures plane-helicopter crash that killed US pilot

Troopers survive training flight disaster as small plane strikes hovering chopper
A small plane slammed into a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter at an airport near Carlisle, killing the plane's pilot and injuring two state troopers in a violent collision that is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
Newly-released video shows the moment the aircraft collided Wednesday (August 19) evening at Carlisle Airport, about 20 miles west of Harrisburg.
The footage captures the small plane approaching the helicopter before the impact, which sent both aircraft crashing to the ground.
The aircraft were identified as a Cessna 150 and a Pennsylvania State Police Bell 407 helicopter, as per the New York Post.
The helicopter was taking part in a training exercise and was hovering several feet above a grassy area near the runway when the Cessna approached from behind, according to preliminary information released by state police.
Acting State Police Commissioner George Bivens said the Cessna suddenly veered to the right and struck the helicopter from the rear, producing what he described as a "very violent crash."
The pilot, identified by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office as Dr. Paul William Sokoloski, 57, of Hershey, was the only person aboard the Cessna, according to the Post.
Sokoloski was an emergency-room physician with Penn State Health, which described him as a valued member of its emergency medicine team.
The two troopers aboard the helicopter, Cpl. Bryce Corman and Trooper Jason Mills, were injured but survived.
Both were taken to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and were reported in stable condition. Corman was able to push through a window and help Mills escape the damaged helicopter, authorities said.
The NTSB is leading the investigation, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also involved.
Investigators are expected to examine the wreckage, flight paths, pilot communications, aircraft condition and the circumstances surrounding the Cessna's sudden change in direction.
One potentially important factor is that Carlisle Airport does not have an air traffic control tower.
Pilots operating there coordinate their movements using a shared radio frequency rather than receiving instructions from controllers on the ground.
The NTSB will also be looking at the sequence of events immediately before impact.
Preliminary accounts indicate the aircraft were aware of one another, but investigators have not established why the Cessna veered toward the hovering helicopter or whether any mechanical, visibility or operational issue contributed to the collision.
The crash has drawn attention because of how narrowly the death toll could have been higher.
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said the state police troopers' survival was a relief, adding that the incident could have been much worse.
As the probe continues, officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions about the cause until investigators complete their analysis of the evidence.