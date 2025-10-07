GOLD/FOREX
Video: Helicopter crashes on US freeway, 3 crew members in critical condition

Medical chopper goes down on Highway 50, officials confirm no patients, motorists injured

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Medical helicopter crashed on a Sacramento freeway Monday evening. The Sacramento Fire Department said the medical helicopter went down shortly after 7 pm on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street. Officials are investigating the crash.
Screngrab

A medical helicopter crashed on a California freeway Monday evening, leaving three crew members critically injured and prompting an investigation by federal and state authorities, officials confirmed.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the REACH Air Medical Services helicopter went down shortly after 7 pm on eastbound Highway 50 near 59th Street.

Onboard were the pilot, a flight nurse, and a paramedic — all of whom were rushed to area hospitals in critical condition.

“There were no vehicles on the freeway involved in the crash,” Sacramento Fire Captain Justin Sylvia said.

When the first fire unit arrived, two crew members were found on the roadway, while a third was pinned beneath the wreckage.

A fire captain and several bystanders helped lift the aircraft to free the trapped crew member before medics transported all three to local trauma centers.

No patient on board

In a statement late Monday night, REACH confirmed that no patient was on board at the time of the crash.

“We are in the process of determining the details of this situation, as well as the condition of the REACH crew involved,” the company said. “We will continue to provide information as it becomes available.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have launched a joint investigation into the cause of the crash. Officials said preliminary findings could take several days, while the full report may take months.

Highway 50 eastbound was closed for several hours as emergency crews worked the scene and investigators began documenting the wreckage. Caltrans reported the freeway fully reopened before dawn Tuesday.

