GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Iran FM to visit Qatar for talks before UN assembly: state media

Iran FM to consult Qatar on regional tensions and Hormuz blockade ahead of UNGA

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
AFP

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due for talks in Qatar, a key mediator in the US-Iran war, before travelling to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, state media reported Sunday.

The minister "left Tehran on Sunday evening bound for New York... and will make a brief stop in Doha to hold consultations on the latest developments in the region," state news agency IRNA reported.

The stop in Doha comes as Iranian officials say they have once again stated through mediators Tehran's conditions for ending its blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

The issue of the Hormuz strait has been central to the ongoing Middle East war that began in late February. Tehran blockaded it in response to the US-Israeli attacks.

Tehran now requires vessels to obtain its authorisation to pass through the strait, citing security and sovereignty concerns, and is considering a mechanism to impose service fees.

In response, the US has imposed its own blockade of Iranian ports as the conflict remains deadlocked.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Trump is tightening the economic squeeze as Tehran faces growing pressure to find a way out of the war.

Trump says 'open' to meeting with Pezeshkian

2h ago3m read
Al Ansari said Qatar’s two identical letters dated March 1, 2026, under reference S/2026/110, documented the launch of Iranian missiles towards civilian, commercial and residential areas.

Qatar cites UN records to reject Iran claims on strikes

3m read
Araghchi said putting diplomacy “back on track isn’t impossible”, arguing that any renewed negotiations would depend on the United States recognising that “pressure doesn’t work”.

Iran urges U.S. rethink as Qatar pushes for fresh talks

2m read
Qatar Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran (Photo/X/@MofaQatar_EN)

Qatar PM meets Iran President Pezeshkian in Tehran

4m read