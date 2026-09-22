Iran president vows to 'firmly defend' country's positions at UN

Iranian leader promises strong stand at UN General Assembly in New York
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday vowed to "firmly defend" his country's positions before departing for New York to attend the UN General Assembly.
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"We emerged with our heads held high, and this is a source of dignity and pride for all of us. Therefore, we will firmly defend our positions in international forums," he said before flying out of Iran, according to footage broadcast by state television.