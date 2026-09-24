Iran presents 'roadmap' that includes 60-day regionwide ceasefire: report 

Tehran offers 60-day ceasefire and phased Hormuz reopening in talks with US
Tehran has presented Washington with a "roadmap" that includes a region-wide ceasefire of up to 60 days, the "phased reopening" of the Strait of Hormuz and a timetable for broader negotiations to end the conflict, according to regional sources briefed on the proposal.
The proposal reportedly includes a halt to attacks on Arab neighbours.
Iranian officials have earlier said Hormuz could potentially be reopened "within seven days" if Washington meets Tehran's conditions.
In New York, Iranian officials say that diplomacy remains "possible" but insists any deal must address its demands — including the lifting of US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also indicated that Washington remains "open" to diplomacy, while maintaining that military options remain available.
The negotiations remain highly fluid, with both sides publicly maintaining positions that leave little room for appearing to compromise.
Amid the diplomatic push, attacks involving Iran and its regional allies have affected shipping and infrastructure around the Arabian Peninsula.
Qatar has been working with Pakistan and other countries to reduce tensions and protect navigation through Hormuz.
But the talks remain preliminary, even as Gulf countries face the economic and security consequences of the conflict.
No agreement to end the war has been announced.
US President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals.
After the New York discussions, Trump described the New York talks between Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Whitkoff as productive and said there was momentum towards a possible agreement.
At the same time, his UN speech contained a stark warning, saying he faced a choice between reaching a deal and taking further military action against Iran.
The immediate focus is now whether the New York diplomatic channel produces another round of talks — and whether either side is prepared to move on the sequencing of its demands.