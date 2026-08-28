Trump shuts the door on Iran deal: Hormuz diplomacy hits a wall

US leader rejects return to Iran Strait deal, eyes economic pressure
The Trump administration has told Qatar, Oman and Pakistan that Washington will not return to the June memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Iran, effectively closing off the framework that regional mediators had hoped could provide a path toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz and restarting broader nuclear negotiations.
The was built around a trade-off: Iran would facilitate the reopening of the strategic waterway and address nuclear issues, while the United States would provide sanctions relief and facilitate access to frozen Iranian assets.
The framework also envisaged a longer-term economic and reconstruction mechanism involving up to $300 billion, although that figure refers to a proposed reconstruction/development fund rather than a straightforward US cash payment to Tehran.
Now, Washington appears to be moving in the opposite direction.
President Donald Trump has publicly rejected the suggestion that he is seeking renewed negotiations with Tehran.
In posts on social media, Trump said: “I don’t want to meet, they do. In fact, they are begging to make a deal.”
He followed that with: “Iran Is a Failing Nation!”
The White House has separately said there are no active US-Iran negotiations, with the administration instead concentrating on economic pressure and sanctions.
Tehran, meanwhile, is demanding major concessions before agreeing to normalise traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian demands reported by mediators and officials include:
$300 billion in compensation/reconstruction funding
Release of frozen Iranian assets
Broad or complete US sanctions relief
An end to the US naval blockade and oil restrictions
An end to US and Israeli military operations against Iranian allies and partners in Lebanon and Gaza
Guarantees concerning Iran's control and sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz
The $300 billion figure is particularly contentious.
The June framework envisioned a multinational reconstruction and economic-development fund, rather than Washington simply handing Tehran $300 billion in reparations.
Regional diplomacy has continued despite Washington's rejection of the June framework.
Qatar, Oman and Pakistan have all played intermediary roles, attempting to find a formula that would restore freedom of navigation without requiring either Washington or Tehran to surrender its core demands.
Qatar's prime minister traveled to Tehran on Thursday, while Oman has been involved in discussions over a possible Iranian-Omani mechanism for managing shipping through the strait. Pakistan has also been involved in mediation efforts.
But the gap remains enormous: Washington wants Iran to give up leverage over the waterway and make major concessions on its nuclear program while accepting intensified economic pressure.
Tehran wants the sanctions and blockade removed before making the concessions Washington is demanding.
That creates a classic diplomatic deadlock: each side wants the other to move first.
The stakes are enormous. Hormuz is one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, connecting the Persian Gulf with global markets. Its prolonged disruption has affected tanker traffic, energy prices and supply-chain planning worldwide.
But Iran's leverage may be changing. US Central Command says American forces have cleared Iranian mines from internationally recognized shipping lanes and have escorted or assisted nearly 1,500 commercial vessels carrying almost 750 million barrels of crude oil. At the same time, US officials say the blockade has prevented Iranian oil exports.
Reuters reported Friday that Iran is considering a shipping corridor with Oman, but overall traffic through the strait remains only a fraction of normal levels.
The bigger picture
The June diplomatic bargain was supposed to exchange Iranian concessions on Hormuz and the nuclear issue for American economic relief.
Instead, six months into the war, Washington is tightening the economic noose while Tehran is raising the price of reopening the world's most important oil chokepoint.
And with Trump now explicitly saying he does not want to meet Iran, the mediators may have a shrinking window to prevent Hormuz from becoming a permanent bargaining battlefield rather than simply a shipping lane.
The US military devastated much of Iran’s conventional naval power: US forces struck more than 13,000 targets during the conflict and destroyed much of Iran’s regular naval fleet. However, Iran’s small, fast attack boats — a key asymmetric threat in the Strait of Hormuz — proved harder to eliminate. Brookings notes that Iran used drones, missiles and small attack boats to threaten shipping after the war began.
The oil shock was severe — but not catastrophic: US gasoline prices rose sharply, while Washington also drew heavily on strategic reserves. However, the exact claim that gasoline went from $2.98 to $4 a gallon and that the SPR reached its lowest level since the 1980s needs qualification; official EIA forecasts put the 2026 average retail gasoline price around $3.90 a gallon.
Iran's oil exports collapsed: Iran's ability to monetize its oil was severely impaired after the US blockade. By the second quarter, overall Gulf oil flows through Hormuz had fallen dramatically, while US pressure further restricted Iranian exports. The IEA reported that Gulf exports, including flows bypassing Hormuz, recovered sharply in June but remained well below prewar levels.
The Gulf began finding ways around Hormuz: Saudi Arabia expanded use of its East-West pipeline to Yanbu on the Red Sea, while the UAE pushed its Fujairah facilities outside the strait. These alternatives cannot replace Hormuz completely, but they provided critical additional capacity. The IMF says these "workarounds" helped cushion the shock, even though they initially offset only a fraction of lost volumes.