Why has Trump threatened to bomb Oman — for a second time?

The Trump administration is unhappy with parts of an emerging agreement between Oman and Iran over how ships would move through the Strait of Hormuz, two regional officials briefed on the US position told the Associated Press.

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has threatened to bomb Oman for the second time in four months — an extraordinary warning against a longtime American partner that has traditionally served as a bridge between Washington and Tehran.

One of Washington’s objectives has been to prevent Iran from exercising control over the waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil passed before the war.

Washington particularly objects to proposals for joint Iranian-Omani management of an exit route through the strait and Oman’s agreement to collect voluntary fees from vessels, even if those charges are for security and environmental services, according to the officials.

Laleh Khalili, professor of Gulf studies at the University of Exeter, told Al Jazeera that an agreement reached without US involvement could expose the limits of Washington’s influence over events in Hormuz.

For Washington, however, the same agreement risks institutionalising precisely what it has spent months trying to prevent: Iran retaining significant influence over who moves through Hormuz — and on what terms.

In May, Trump said Oman would “behave just like everybody else, or we will have to blow them up”.

That suggests the dispute is no longer simply about keeping Hormuz open. It is increasingly about who sets the rules once it is open.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in July against allowing Iran to impose tolls on shipping, while Trump has also insisted there should be no Iranian charges for passage.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.