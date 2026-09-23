Trump tells Arab leaders ‘momentum’ building for Iran deal

US president signals growing hopes of a deal as Washington keeps pressure on Tehran
Dubai: US President Donald Trump has told Gulf and regional leaders that there is “a lot of momentum” towards reaching a deal with Iran, signalling growing diplomatic activity even as Washington maintains intense military and economic pressure on Tehran.
Trump made the comments during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York attended by senior officials from Gulf states and other regional countries.
Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; as well as the leaders of Jordan, Turkey and Syria, Egyptian officials and senior members of the Trump administration.
Trump revealed that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held talks earlier in the day with Iranian intermediaries.
“The Iranians respect them both very much, and I think that’s important,” Trump said. “I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we’re hearing from everybody.”
His remarks offered a more optimistic assessment of the diplomatic track after months of fighting and stalled efforts to find a settlement.
Trump described the leaders gathered around the table as some of Washington’s closest friends and partners, portraying them as central to efforts to find a way out of the conflict.
He pointed to their previous diplomatic involvement in regional conflicts and said the countries could again help overcome challenges that have destabilised the Middle East.
Sheikh Abdullah commended Trump’s efforts to promote security and stability and advance peace and development in the Middle East.
He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish lasting peace that would enhance security, stability and prosperity for the region.
The meeting was also attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.
But Trump made clear that Washington’s diplomatic push was being accompanied by continued pressure on Iran.
He said Tehran’s economy was in “really bad shape” and expressed hope that Iranian leaders would reach an agreement that would benefit their people.
“The other alternative isn’t an acceptable alternative for anybody,” he said.
Trump also highlighted Washington’s campaign to isolate Iran financially, saying the pressure was intended to persuade Tehran to act before the opportunity for a settlement disappeared.
“We’re completely isolating Iran financially, and we’re just putting the pressure on because hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast before it’s too late,” he said.
The comments followed Trump’s warning earlier at the UN that Iran faced a stark choice between reaching an agreement and further US military action.
Trump also said the US Navy had cleared Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz and was helping restore oil flows through the strategic waterway.
He argued that attacks on shipping and neighbouring countries had demonstrated the need for the Middle East to develop energy export routes that were less vulnerable to disruption.
“Together, we’re on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades,” Trump said.
US-Iran contacts resume: Trump said Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Iranian intermediaries in New York.
Gulf leaders brought in: Senior Gulf officials joined Trump and other regional leaders to discuss the path towards ending the conflict.
Trump signals optimism: The US president says there is now “a lot of momentum” towards an Iran agreement.
Pressure continues: Washington is maintaining financial and military pressure while pursuing diplomacy.
Hormuz remains crucial: Restoring secure energy flows through the Strait remains a central regional and economic issue.
Threat still hangs over talks: Trump has made clear that failure to reach a settlement could bring further US military action.