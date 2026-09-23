GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Trump tells Arab leaders ‘momentum’ building for Iran deal

US president signals growing hopes of a deal as Washington keeps pressure on Tehran

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Trump attends a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council during the United Nations General Assembly, on September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.
Trump attends a multilateral meeting with the Gulf Cooperation Council during the United Nations General Assembly, on September 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters.
AP

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has told Gulf and regional leaders that there is “a lot of momentum” towards reaching a deal with Iran, signalling growing diplomatic activity even as Washington maintains intense military and economic pressure on Tehran.

Trump made the comments during a meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York attended by senior officials from Gulf states and other regional countries.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; as well as the leaders of Jordan, Turkey and Syria, Egyptian officials and senior members of the Trump administration.

Trump revealed that his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had held talks earlier in the day with Iranian intermediaries.

“The Iranians respect them both very much, and I think that’s important,” Trump said. “I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we’re hearing from everybody.”

His remarks offered a more optimistic assessment of the diplomatic track after months of fighting and stalled efforts to find a settlement.

Trump described the leaders gathered around the table as some of Washington’s closest friends and partners, portraying them as central to efforts to find a way out of the conflict.

He pointed to their previous diplomatic involvement in regional conflicts and said the countries could again help overcome challenges that have destabilised the Middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah commended Trump’s efforts to promote security and stability and advance peace and development in the Middle East.

He reaffirmed the UAE’s support for regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and establish lasting peace that would enhance security, stability and prosperity for the region.

The meeting was also attended by Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.

Pressure remains on Tehran

But Trump made clear that Washington’s diplomatic push was being accompanied by continued pressure on Iran.

He said Tehran’s economy was in “really bad shape” and expressed hope that Iranian leaders would reach an agreement that would benefit their people.

“The other alternative isn’t an acceptable alternative for anybody,” he said.

Trump also highlighted Washington’s campaign to isolate Iran financially, saying the pressure was intended to persuade Tehran to act before the opportunity for a settlement disappeared.

“We’re completely isolating Iran financially, and we’re just putting the pressure on because hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast before it’s too late,” he said.

The comments followed Trump’s warning earlier at the UN that Iran faced a stark choice between reaching an agreement and further US military action.

Trump also said the US Navy had cleared Iranian mines from the Strait of Hormuz and was helping restore oil flows through the strategic waterway.

He argued that attacks on shipping and neighbouring countries had demonstrated the need for the Middle East to develop energy export routes that were less vulnerable to disruption.

“Together, we’re on the verge of overcoming challenges that have plagued this region for decades,” Trump said.

What has changed?

US-Iran contacts resume: Trump said Witkoff and Kushner held talks with Iranian intermediaries in New York.

Gulf leaders brought in: Senior Gulf officials joined Trump and other regional leaders to discuss the path towards ending the conflict.

Trump signals optimism: The US president says there is now “a lot of momentum” towards an Iran agreement.

Pressure continues: Washington is maintaining financial and military pressure while pursuing diplomacy.

Hormuz remains crucial: Restoring secure energy flows through the Strait remains a central regional and economic issue.

Threat still hangs over talks: Trump has made clear that failure to reach a settlement could bring further US military action.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
americasGulfus-iran

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump used his address to the United Nations General Assembly to portray Iran as the central security threat in the Middle East.

Trump threatens Iran with 'hell' but reveals new talks

13m ago7m read
US President Donald Trump (C) attends a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) multilateral meeting alongside (L/R) Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, King Abdullah II of Jordan, Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Syrian President Ahmed Al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 22, 2026.

Abdullah joins Trump meeting with Arab leaders at UN

1h ago2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan held separate meetings in New York with a number of foreign ministers and explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah meets foreign ministers in New York

1h ago2m read
President Donald Trump points while arriving to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2026, at the UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Why does Trump want to call AI 'super intelligence'?

3m read