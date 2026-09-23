Trump tells Arab leaders ‘momentum’ building for Iran deal

Dubai: US President Donald Trump has told Gulf and regional leaders that there is “a lot of momentum” towards reaching a deal with Iran, signalling growing diplomatic activity even as Washington maintains intense military and economic pressure on Tehran.

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani; Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan; as well as the leaders of Jordan, Turkey and Syria, Egyptian officials and senior members of the Trump administration.

“The Iranians respect them both very much, and I think that’s important,” Trump said. “I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we’re hearing from everybody.”

Trump described the leaders gathered around the table as some of Washington’s closest friends and partners, portraying them as central to efforts to find a way out of the conflict.

He pointed to their previous diplomatic involvement in regional conflicts and said the countries could again help overcome challenges that have destabilised the Middle East.

“We’re completely isolating Iran financially, and we’re just putting the pressure on because hopefully they’ll do the right thing fast before it’s too late,” he said.

He argued that attacks on shipping and neighbouring countries had demonstrated the need for the Middle East to develop energy export routes that were less vulnerable to disruption.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.