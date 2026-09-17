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Trump says US ‘hopefully toward the end’ of war with Iran, claims 'direct talks' — as Tehran stresses caution

Trump sees deal within reach, but Iran insists any accord must protect its interests

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
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US President Donald Trump told reporters he had recently spoken with Iranian officials “directly”, according to reports published Thursday.
US President Donald Trump told reporters he had recently spoken with Iranian officials “directly”, according to reports published Thursday.
File photo

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the United States is “hopefully toward the end” of its war with Iran, while claiming that Washington has been in direct contact with Tehran over a possible agreement.

Asked by reporters whether he had recently heard from the Iranian side, Trump said he had spoken with Iranian officials “directly”, according to reports published Thursday.

He again said Iran was eager to reach a deal.

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The comments represent the clearest recent indication from Trump that his administration sees a potential diplomatic pathway out of the nearly seven-month conflict — although there has been no announcement of a final agreement or ceasefire.

Iran's position remains more cautious

Trump's description of "direct contacts" is quite apart from what Tehran has publicly confirmed. Iranian officials have previously disputed or played down claims of direct negotiations with Washington, while maintaining that any diplomatic process must protect Iran's sovereignty and interests.

On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing. Wang called on Washington and Tehran to exercise restraint, revive their June interim peace agreement and return to substantive negotiations.

Araghchi said Iran remained prepared to defend itself but was open to diplomatic avenues that protected Iranian rights.

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