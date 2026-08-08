US General Caine warns Trump advisers airpower won't defeat Iran, seeks off-ramp as weapon stockpiles dwindle: Report

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said: "When I started the very important excursion into the Islamic Republic of Iran, it was a very important excursion because they can't have a nuclear weapon, otherwise the whole world would get blown up. We're not gonna let that happen. Not only us, not only the Middle East, the whole world would have been... It would have been catastrophic. We had no choice... We will see those days pretty soon again, based on everything I see, as soon as the war ends. And I think the war's got to end pretty soon. I don't think they can go much longer."