Oil prices tumbled Monday after US President Donald Trump said he was preparing for new talks with Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East, which also helped lift stocks.

Crude futures slid more than six percent, even though Iran denied that any negotiations were taking place.

The yen meanwhile surged against the dollar after US and Japanese authorities confirmed Monday that they had bought Japan's currency on the open markets after months of weakness.

But while a weaker yen helps big exporters like Sony or Toyota, it also inflates import costs for Japan, and the main Japanese stock index fell nearly one percent on Monday.

On currency markets, the dollar traded mixed, rising against the pound and the euro but down sharply against the yen after the rare joint US-Japan intervention.

The yen soared late last week after wallowing near its weakest dollar level since 1986, hit by higher US interest rates, rising oil prices and persistent capital outflows from Japan.

Despite falling on Monday, oil prices remain well above levels seen before the United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran, sparking a war that has sharply curtailed Gulf exports of oil and other key products.

The decline in oil prices was aided by an agreement between Saudi Arabia, Russia and five other OPEC+ members to boost production by 188,000 barrels a day from September, analysts said.