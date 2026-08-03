Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said there are currently no negotiations with the United States and Iran is not planning to send or host delegations “these days”.

He said Tehran’s current discussions are with Oman to establish a temporary passage route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Baghaei said some progress has been made in talks with Oman over the past seven to eight days but stressed that any agreement would not automatically reopen the strait.

He said the situation would remain unchanged if US “aggression” continues.

Baghaei said there is no new mediator in talks with Washington, adding that Pakistan and Qatar are carrying out mediation efforts.

He said China is concerned about rising tensions and is working to prevent further escalation.

He rejected linking Yemen developments to the Iran war, saying such claims were an “evasion of responsibility”.