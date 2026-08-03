US-Iran tensions spike as Trump claims Hormuz breakthrough, Tehran disputes talks
US President Donald Trump said talks with Iran would resume Monday, claiming a deal on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme could be close.
Iran, however, denied that direct negotiations with Washington are underway, saying its current discussions are with Oman over a temporary route to ensure safe shipping through the strategic waterway.
The conflicting claims come as tensions remain high following months of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, disputes over access through the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to find a diplomatic solution.
US-Iran war live: Follow the latest developments, regional security updates and travel alerts as the conflict continues to impact Gulf countries.
Trump said negotiations with Iran would begin on Monday and focus on the Strait of Hormuz and the “denuclearisation of Iran”.
He claimed he delayed a planned major attack on Iran following requests from allies, who he said preferred a diplomatic solution.
“We’re talking to them in the form of a negotiation. It begins tomorrow afternoon, and we’ll see,” Trump said.
He claimed a potential attack would have been “the biggest attack since World War Two” and said allies believed a deal was close.
Trump said: “The deal is imminent, having to do with the Hormuz Strait. And ultimately the denuclearisation of Iran.”
He said Saudi Arabia’s leadership preferred a deal over military action, warning that further attacks could trigger wider regional consequences.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said there are currently no negotiations with the United States and Iran is not planning to send or host delegations “these days”.
He said Tehran’s current discussions are with Oman to establish a temporary passage route through the Strait of Hormuz.
Baghaei said some progress has been made in talks with Oman over the past seven to eight days but stressed that any agreement would not automatically reopen the strait.
He said the situation would remain unchanged if US “aggression” continues.
Baghaei said there is no new mediator in talks with Washington, adding that Pakistan and Qatar are carrying out mediation efforts.
He said China is concerned about rising tensions and is working to prevent further escalation.
He rejected linking Yemen developments to the Iran war, saying such claims were an “evasion of responsibility”.
Baghaei said the US-Israeli war on Iran was not only against one country but “a war against the entire region”.
The Strait of Hormuz remains central to diplomatic efforts, with Iran and Oman discussing a temporary route to ensure safe vessel movement.
Baghaei said the aim is to establish a route “at the earliest opportunity” through consultations with Oman.
Iran says it is not negotiating with the US, despite Trump’s claim that talks are restarting.
The US has demanded free passage through the waterway, while Iran has restricted some shipping movements.
Before the conflict, around 20 million barrels of oil a day passed through Hormuz, accounting for about 20% of global oil supply.
Shipping sources said traffic continues, with an estimated 3–5 million barrels of crude oil a day still moving through the Omani lane despite security concerns.
Maritime intelligence firm Marisks said the strait has not entered a fully enforced blockade, although commercial movement remains limited, CNN reported.
Iran-Oman talks continue: Tehran is working with Oman on a temporary shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, Baghaei said.
Trump claims talks are restarting: Trump said negotiations with Iran would begin Monday, focusing on Hormuz and Tehran’s nuclear programme.
Iran denies US negotiations: Tehran said no direct talks with Washington are underway.
Tanker incident reported off Oman: UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported an explosion near a tanker off Oman on Sunday. The vessel and crew were safe.
US redirects commercial vessels: The US military has redirected 38 commercial vessels as part of renewed naval enforcement operations targeting Iranian ports, according to the latest figures reported by the command.
Velos Amber continues voyage: Shipping sources said the empty tanker faced what appeared to be an Iranian warning action while using the Omani lane.
Oil prices fall: Crude prices dropped after Trump announced renewed diplomacy and called off a planned attack. Brent crude fell more than 4% to around $84 a barrel, while WTI declined about 5% to around $80.
Red Sea shipping remains active: Vessel movements through the Bab al-Mandeb Strait continued despite warnings from Houthi forces over possible blockades.
With inputs from AP and AFP