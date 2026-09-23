Sheikh Abdullah meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

Sheikh Abdullah met with Jean-Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic; Dr Velislava Petrova-Chamova, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria; Chris Fearne, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Malta; Baiba Braze, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia; Kestutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania; Le Hoai Trung, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam; Riccardo Paterno Di Montecupo, Grand Chancellor of the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; and Kalani Kaneko, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.