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UAE stands firmly with Kuwait after Daesh-linked plot foiled: Sheikh Abdullah

UAE says Kuwait’s security is an integral part of the security of Gulf states

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Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty.
Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty.
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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressed the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for measures taken by the security authorities to foil a terrorist plot targeting a vital facility, and the arrest of a Kuwaiti citizen who joined the terrorist Daesh organisation.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s full support for all measures taken by Kuwait to safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to preserve the stability and wellbeing of its society.

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He also commended the efficiency and vigilance of the security authorities in successfully uncovering this plot linked to Daesh organisation and taking the necessary legal measures against its members.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism, as well as organisations linked to external agendas, further emphasising the importance of strengthening regional and international cooperation to counter such threats.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan concluded by reaffirming that the security of the State of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Arab Gulf states, and reiterated the UAE’s full support for all actions taken by Kuwait to maintain its security and stability and protect its national achievements.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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