GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses regional developments with several foreign ministers over phone

Ministers voice solidarity with UAE as talks push for peace, protection of trade routes

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
WAM

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed regional developments during phone calls with a number of foreign ministers from fraternal and friendly countries, following the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian missile attacks that targeted the UAE and several brotherly and friendly nations.

The phone calls were conducted with Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and Fernando Aramayo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and the ministers reviewed the latest regional developments in the wake of the announcement by US President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

During the discussions, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of ensuring Iran’s full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostile acts in the region, the complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and halting threats to freedom of navigation, international trade flows, energy security and the global economy.

Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries’ solidarity with the UAE, affirming the safety of all residents and visitors in the country.

The calls also underscored the importance of concerted international efforts to achieve sustainable peace across the region, in a way that benefits its peoples and enhances regional security and stability.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

UAE FM holds phone calls with foreign ministers

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs

We will never be blackmailed by terrorists: Abdullah

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of UAE and Minister of Foreign Affairs.

UAE FM holds phone calls with counterparts, officials

2m read
Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

Sheikh Abdullah receives condolences over UAE martyrs

1m read