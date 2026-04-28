Decision marks a return to full operational capacity across ministries, government bodies
Dubai: Kuwait will restore full staffing across government entities from Sunday, 3 May, ending reduced attendance measures and returning public sector work to normal hours, including evening shifts, following a Cabinet directive issued on Tuesday.
The decision, taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, instructs the Civil Service Commission to begin implementing the move, marking a return to full operational capacity across ministries and government bodies.
In parallel, the Cabinet approved the resumption of in-person learning for secondary school students across all education systems from the same date. Education Minister Sayed Jalal Al Tabtabaei presented a comprehensive overview of the current state of the education sector during the session.
The meeting also addressed the latest security and diplomatic developments. The Cabinet was briefed on a phone call between Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled and US Vice-President JD Vance, during which Kuwait condemned the attack targeting US President Donald Trump and his deputy..
Defence Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al Ali also provided an update on regional developments and recent military incidents, including damage caused by two explosive drones that struck northern border sites last week without causing casualties. The Cabinet expressed appreciation to countries and organisations that condemned the incident and affirmed support for Kuwait’s sovereignty and security.
Separately, ministers reviewed plans related to Kuwait’s fourth structural master plan for 2040, covering urban development, sustainability, infrastructure and economic diversification. A Cabinet committee was tasked with overseeing its implementation in coordination with relevant government entities.