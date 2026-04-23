Preliminary findings point to labour violations, exploitation
Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has launched an urgent investigation into a group of workers who gathered outside its headquarters, referring the case to the General Department of Criminal Investigation amid indications of possible human trafficking and labour violations.
In a statement, the authority said it activated its emergency response team upon receiving reports of the gathering, coordinating with relevant government bodies to manage the situation and ensure the safety of those involved.
Authorities said the workers were transferred to designated shelters, where they were provided with care and protection as a precaution. Officials conducted interviews to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Preliminary findings indicated multiple breaches of labour laws, alongside signs of potential exploitation in the delivery sector and broader concerns pointing to possible human trafficking or forced labour.
PAM said the case has been formally referred to criminal investigators to determine the extent of any offences and pursue legal action where necessary.
The authority added that investigations are ongoing and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers’ rights, enforcing labour regulations and taking firm action against violators, as part of wider efforts to combat exploitation and uphold national and international standards.