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Kuwait probes worker gathering, refers case over trafficking suspicions

Preliminary findings point to labour violations, exploitation

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait probes worker gathering, refers case over trafficking suspicions

Kuwait’s Public Authority for Manpower has launched an urgent investigation into a group of workers who gathered outside its headquarters, referring the case to the General Department of Criminal Investigation amid indications of possible human trafficking and labour violations.

In a statement, the authority said it activated its emergency response team upon receiving reports of the gathering, coordinating with relevant government bodies to manage the situation and ensure the safety of those involved.

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Authorities said the workers were transferred to designated shelters, where they were provided with care and protection as a precaution. Officials conducted interviews to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Preliminary findings indicated multiple breaches of labour laws, alongside signs of potential exploitation in the delivery sector and broader concerns pointing to possible human trafficking or forced labour.

PAM said the case has been formally referred to criminal investigators to determine the extent of any offences and pursue legal action where necessary.

The authority added that investigations are ongoing and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting workers’ rights, enforcing labour regulations and taking firm action against violators, as part of wider efforts to combat exploitation and uphold national and international standards.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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