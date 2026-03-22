Kuwaiti Public Prosecution launches investigations into espionage, state security cases

The investigative team has begun its work in cooperation with relevant authorities
Dubai: Kuwait’s Public Prosecution has launched investigations into two separate cases involving alleged collusion with terrorist organisations and offences affecting state security.
In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), prosecutors said individuals are suspected of coordinating with terrorist groups to carry out plans targeting the country’s sovereignty and security.
Authorities said investigative teams have begun their work in coordination with relevant agencies, obtaining legal warrants to arrest suspects and search their premises. The operations led to the seizure of equipment and devices linked to the alleged criminal activities.
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The Public Prosecution said it will continue taking legal action against those involved in preparation for referring the cases to court.
Attorney General Counsellor Saad Al Safran ordered that the investigations be conducted in secrecy and imposed a ban on publishing or circulating any related information until the inquiries are complete.
Prosecutors said the alleged acts constitute serious crimes affecting state security and are subject to the harshest penalties under the law.