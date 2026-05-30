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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three residents walk away with Dh50,000 each – are you among the winners?

Several participants secure cash rewards in Lucky Day Draw No. 260530

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260530
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260530

Dubai: Several participants have walked away with cash prizes during Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.

In Draw No. 260530, the winning numbers selected from the Days section were 30, 9, 31, 16, 5, and 23. The winning number from the Months section was 12.

Additionally, three lucky residents have each won Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The winning Lucky Chance IDs were CV7299417, DC7972544, and BX4880044.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

After crowning the first-ever UAE Lottery grand prize winner last Wednesday, the Dh30 million jackpot has not been won in this round. The Dh5 million second prize has also remained unclaimed, meaning both prizes will roll over to the upcoming draw.

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category during this draw. This prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the Days section along with the winning Month number.

Next draw on June 3

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

She added: "For our grand prize winner from last Wednesday's draw, I'm sure you are all excited to know more, so keep an eye on all our social media platforms to find out more soon."

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set to take place on Wednesday, June 3, as part of the its twice-weekly schedule, offering participants double chances to win life-changing prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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