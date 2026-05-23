Dh30m UAE Lottery: Five players won Dh100,000 each – did you bag a prize?

Multiple players secure rewards in Lucky Day Draw No. 260523 as jackpot carries forward
Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, several participants have walked away with cash prizes, while the top jackpot once again remained unclaimed.
In Draw No. 260523, the winning numbers drawn from the Days section were 12, 25, 11, 15, 23, and 14, while the Months section number was 10.
Additionally, three participants have each won Dh50,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were BX4829530, AT1848163, and CQ6773050.
The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this draw, together with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will roll over to the next scheduled draw.
Meanwhile, five participants have secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category, winning Dh100,000 each.
The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who successfully match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number, a category that often produces multiple winners per draw.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Wednesday, May 27, continuing its twice-weekly schedule and offering participants further chances to win major prizes.