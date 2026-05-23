Dh30m UAE Lottery: Five players won Dh100,000 each – did you bag a prize?

In Draw No. 260523, the winning numbers drawn from the Days section were 12, 25, 11, 15, 23, and 14, while the Months section number was 10.

Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw , several participants have walked away with cash prizes, while the top jackpot once again remained unclaimed.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who successfully match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section plus the single ‘Month’ number, a category that often produces multiple winners per draw.

Meanwhile, five participants have secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category, winning Dh100,000 each.

The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this draw, together with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will roll over to the next scheduled draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Wednesday, May 27, continuing its twice-weekly schedule and offering participants further chances to win major prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.