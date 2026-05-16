Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers are in – two participants claim Dh100,000 each

In Draw No. 260516, the winning numbers in the Days section were 20, 17, 14, 18 , 24, and 12, while the selected Months section number was 5.

Dubai: The Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw held on Saturday has seen a number of players secure cash rewards, while the top jackpot prize went unclaimed.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to those who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section together with the single ‘Month’ number.

Two participants have managed to secure the third prize in the Lucky Day category, earning Dh100,000 each.

The much-awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, and neither was the Dh5 million second prize. As a result, both amounts will be rolled over to the upcoming draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Wednesday, May 20, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, offering players another chance to win big prizes.

“A big congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.