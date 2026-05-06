Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results are in – did your numbers match?

During Draw No. 260506, the winning numbers from the Days section were 30, 31, 14, 6, 15, and 9, while the Months section number was 1.

There were no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, multiple players win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers along with one ‘Month’ number.

The much awaited Dh30 million grand prize was not won in this draw, and the Dh5 million second prize also went unclaimed. Both amounts will now roll over to the upcoming draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, in line with its twice-weekly schedule, offering more chances for participants to win exciting prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.