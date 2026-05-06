Dh30m UAE Lottery: Results are in – did your numbers match?

Several participants walk away with prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260506
Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, a number of players secured cash rewards, while the top prize remains unclaimed.
During Draw No. 260506, the winning numbers from the Days section were 30, 31, 14, 6, 15, and 9, while the Months section number was 1.
In addition, three residents each won Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AS1755716, CV7264245, and DT9645916.
The much awaited Dh30 million grand prize was not won in this draw, and the Dh5 million second prize also went unclaimed. Both amounts will now roll over to the upcoming draw.
There were no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this round. Typically, multiple players win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers along with one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, in line with its twice-weekly schedule, offering more chances for participants to win exciting prizes.