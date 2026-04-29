GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE Lottery: One lucky player takes home Dh5m – check the winning numbers

Several participants bagged prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260429 as jackpot carries forward

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260429
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260429

Dubai: In Wednesday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, a number of participants have bagged cash prizes, although the top jackpot was not hit.

In Draw No. 260429, the winning numbers from the Days section were 19, 11, 1, 31, 22, and 21, while the Months section number was 12.

Moreover, three residents have each walked away with Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were AK0911366, BJ3495530, and DL8882956.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Dh30m jackpot rolls over

While the most awaited Dh30 million grand prize has remained unclaimed in this round, one resident has won the Dh5 million second prize. 

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category this time. Usually, several participants secure the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and the one ‘Month’ number.

Next draw on May 2

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an incredible night it has been for all of us,” said show host Diala Makki.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, May 2, following its updated twice a week schedule, providing participants more chances to win incredible prizes.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
The UAE Lottery

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260425

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Will the grand prize be yours?

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260422

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did you get lucky this time?

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260418

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Did your numbers come up?

1m read
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260408 on Wednesday

Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results out – check if you won

2m read