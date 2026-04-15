Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – are you holding a winning ticket?

During Draw No. 260415, the winning numbers from the Days section were 18, 14, 25, 22, 1, and 17, while the Months section winning number was 1.

Meanwhile, there were no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this draw. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.

The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been taken home in this round, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now be carried over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, following its new twice-weekly format, giving participants more opportunities to win big.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.