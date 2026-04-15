Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers revealed – are you holding a winning ticket?

Several residents win prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260415
Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, multiple participants have walked away with cash prizes.
During Draw No. 260415, the winning numbers from the Days section were 18, 14, 25, 22, 1, and 17, while the Months section winning number was 1.
In addition, three residents have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were DN9044778, CZ7616778, and DQ9391308.
The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has not been taken home in this round, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will now be carried over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, there were no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this draw. Typically, several participants win the Dh100,000 prize by matching five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw is scheduled for Saturday, April 18, following its new twice-weekly format, giving participants more opportunities to win big.