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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results released – did your numbers come up?

Several residents win prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260418

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260418
UAE Lottery show host Chadi Khalaf during Lucky Day Draw No. 260418

Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, many participants have taken home cash prizes.

During Draw No. 260418, the winning numbers in the Days section were 17, 11, 1, 20, 15, and 3, while the Months section winning number was 12.

Additionally, three residents have each bagged Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The Lucky Chance IDs for the three winners were DI8579206, AD0203422, and CT7029152.

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Next draw on April 22

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, April 22, under its twice-weekly schedule, doubling the opportunities for participants to win big.

More details to follow.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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