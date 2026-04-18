Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results released – did your numbers come up?

During Draw No. 260418, the winning numbers in the Days section were 17, 11, 1, 20, 15, and 3, while the Months section winning number was 12.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, April 22, under its twice-weekly schedule, doubling the opportunities for participants to win big.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.