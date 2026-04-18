Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results released – did your numbers come up?

Several residents win prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260418
Dubai: In Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw, many participants have taken home cash prizes.
During Draw No. 260418, the winning numbers in the Days section were 17, 11, 1, 20, 15, and 3, while the Months section winning number was 12.
Additionally, three residents have each bagged Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs for the three winners were DI8579206, AD0203422, and CT7029152.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Chadi Khalaf.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Wednesday, April 22, under its twice-weekly schedule, doubling the opportunities for participants to win big.
More details to follow.