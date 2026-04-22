Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – did you get lucky this time?

In Draw No. 260422, the winning numbers in the Days section were 18, 9, 7, 29, 13, and 15, while the Months section winning number was 5.

Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw on Wednesday, a number of participants have walked away with cash prizes, while the top jackpot once again went unclaimed.

The Dh100,000 third prize is given to those who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section and the single ‘Month’ number, a category that usually sees several winners each round.

Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this draw.

The most awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, and neither was the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now be carried over to the next draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, April 25, under the new twice-weekly format, giving participants more chances to win big.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.