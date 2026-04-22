Dh30m UAE Lottery: Winning numbers out – did you get lucky this time?

Several participants win cash prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260422, jackpot carries forward
Dubai: In the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw on Wednesday, a number of participants have walked away with cash prizes, while the top jackpot once again went unclaimed.
In Draw No. 260422, the winning numbers in the Days section were 18, 9, 7, 29, 13, and 15, while the Months section winning number was 5.
In addition, three participants have each bagged Dh50,000 through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The Lucky Chance IDs of the three winners were CZ7679507, CV7238331, and BL3669253.
The most awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been won in this round, and neither was the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now be carried over to the next draw.
Meanwhile, there have been no winners in the Lucky Day third prize category in this draw.
The Dh100,000 third prize is given to those who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section and the single ‘Month’ number, a category that usually sees several winners each round.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw has been set for Saturday, April 25, under the new twice-weekly format, giving participants more chances to win big.