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Dh30m UAE Lottery: Draw results out – check if you’re among the winners

Several participants bagged prizes in Lucky Day Draw No. 260408 as grand prize rolls over

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260408 on Wednesday
UAE Lottery show host Diala Makki during Lucky Day Draw No. 260408 on Wednesday

Dubai: In its first Wednesday show, a number of participants have walked away with cash prizes in the Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw.

During Draw No. 260408, the winning numbers from the Days section were 4, 20, 17, 18, 9, and 19, while 1 was drawn as the winning number in the Months section.

In addition, three residents have each won Dh50,000 in the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.

The Lucky Chance IDs for these winners were AC0126170, CU7153459, and DD8006872.

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Dh30m jackpot rolls over

The highly anticipated Dh30 million grand prize has remained unclaimed, along with the Dh5 million second prize. Both prizes will be rolled over to the next draw.

Meanwhile, three residents have taken home the third prize in the Lucky Day draw with Dh100,000 each. 

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section together with the single ‘Month’ number.

Next draw on April 11

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners! What a way to celebrate your Wednesday night. So many incredible wins and life-changing moments right here at the UAE Lottery,” said show host Diala Makki.

"Every ticket is a step closer to a life-changing possibility. Go ahead, dream big and dare to imagine."

The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Satuday, April 11, following its new twice-weekly schedule, doubling the chances for residents to win big.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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