Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three winners of Dh100,000 – are you one of them?

Cash prizes awarded to several participants in Lucky Day Draw No. 260509
Dubai: Multiple players have walked away with cash rewards in Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw, although the grand prize has not been won.
In Draw No. 260509, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 11, 29, 18, 7, and 10, while the Months section number drawn was 2.
In addition, three residents have secured Dh50,000 each through the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID prize category.
The winning Lucky Chance IDs were AF0409095, DV9874564, and AQ1576743.
The much awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this round, as well as the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now move to the upcoming draw.
Three participants have successfully won the third prize in the Lucky Day category, earning Dh100,000 each.
The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section in addition to the single ‘Month’ number.
“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said host Diala Makki.
The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Wednesday, May 13, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, offering players more chances to win life-changing prizes.