Dh30m UAE Lottery: Three winners of Dh100,000 – are you one of them?

In Draw No. 260509, the winning numbers in the Days section were 12, 11, 29, 18, 7, and 10, while the Months section number drawn was 2.

Dubai: Multiple players have walked away with cash rewards in Saturday’s Dh30 million UAE Lottery Lucky Day draw , although the grand prize has not been won.

The Dh100,000 third prize is awarded to players who match five numbers from the ‘Days’ section in addition to the single ‘Month’ number.

Three participants have successfully won the third prize in the Lucky Day category, earning Dh100,000 each.

The much awaited Dh30 million grand prize has not been claimed in this round, as well as the Dh5 million second prize. Both amounts will now move to the upcoming draw.

The next UAE Lottery draw is set for Wednesday, May 13, as part of its twice-weekly schedule, offering players more chances to win life-changing prizes.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Day winners! What an amazing night it has been for each one of you,” said host Diala Makki.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.