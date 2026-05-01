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South African expat in Dubai wins Dh5m in historic UAE Lottery’s Wednesday draw

Lucky Day marks new milestone with second Dh5 million winner

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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It only takes one Lucky Day ticket to make a difference
It only takes one Lucky Day ticket to make a difference
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Dubai: The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day draw has reached another milestone, with a Dubai-based South African expatriate winning the Dh5 million second prize in a historic first for a Wednesday draw.

The win has marked the second Dh5 million prize awarded within just two months, highlighting the growing momentum of the draw as it continues to deliver high-value wins across the UAE.

39-year-old Branden Tekram has been named the latest winner, turning his Lucky Day ticket into a life-changing moment.

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Manifesting the win

Speaking after the win, Tekram has shared that he was initially in shock, but confident the moment was meant to happen.

“We were in shock, but I told my wife, this is real. All the time I would tell her, ‘We’re going to win it,’ and I have manifested it into my life,” said Tekram.

Despite the sudden windfall, Tekram has bared that the family’s long-term plans remain unchanged, with the prize serving as support for an existing personal goal.

“For us, the plans don’t change. My wife is busy with a project, and this is actually going to help us realize that project, that dream of ours.”

More chances of winning

The introduction of Wednesday draws has doubled the opportunities for participants to win incredible prizes. 

Each draw features a Dh30 million grand prize, a Dh5 million second prize, and three guaranteed Dh50,000 Lucky Chance prizes, paving way for multiple winners every week.

With its twice a week schedule, participation and anticipation continue to rise as participants look forward to frequent chances at life-changing rewards.

Transparency and responsible gaming

Meanwhile, the UAE Lottery has emphasised that all games are fully regulated by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, ensuring a safe, transparent, and regulated experience for all participants. 

“With each draw, the UAE Lottery is creating more than just winners, it’s creating moments of possibility, hope, and transformation across the country,” stated the organisers.

Tickets for upcoming Lucky Day draws are available through the UAE Lottery’s official website.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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The UAE Lottery

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