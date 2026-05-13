30 years of lost mobility reversed by advanced shoulder surgery in Ras Al Khaimah

“I am on cloud nine. It feels like I have new arms,” he said. “What once felt impossible is now part of my everyday life again. I only wish I had known about this option earlier — I could have avoided years of unnecessary suffering. I am deeply grateful to Dr Bharath and the entire team at RAK Hospital for giving me a new lease of life and helping me realise how much I had been missing all these years. Simple tasks like lifting my arm or taking a cup from a cupboard used to be a struggle; now I can do them effortlessly. I truly wish I had discovered this treatment sooner instead of living with pain for so long.”