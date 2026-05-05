Authorities said the 15-foot crocodile was shot by a police marksman from a helicopter and airlifted away from the river to nearby Kruger National Park, and a post-mortem examination later revealed human remains inside.

Rescue crews spent days tracking the suspected man-eater before killing it in a desperate attempt to recover the businessman’s remains

Police said a ring identified as Batista’s was found inside the crocodile, along with six pairs of shoes, raising concerns they could belong to other victims.

Reports said Batista had attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Monday to reach his hotel and café when rising water carried away his car and truck.

He was swept downstream into an area known to be inhabited by crocodiles. Authorities said it remains unclear whether he was alive at the time of the attack, adding that other remains may have been consumed by additional animals.