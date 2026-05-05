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Missing South African hotel owner found dead inside crocodile

Crocodile shot, airlifted, remains of businessman found inside

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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The remains of man found inside a 15-foot crocodile.
The remains of man found inside a 15-foot crocodile.
IANS

The remains of a missing South African hotel owner have been found inside a crocodile after it was airlifted in a daring operation, police said.

Gabriel Batista, 59, is believed to have been snapped up in the croc-infested Komati River when he was swept away in raging floodwaters last week.

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Authorities said the 15-foot crocodile was shot by a police marksman from a helicopter and airlifted away from the river to nearby Kruger National Park, and a post-mortem examination later revealed human remains inside.

Rescue crews spent days tracking the suspected man-eater before killing it in a desperate attempt to recover the businessman’s remains

Police said a ring identified as Batista’s was found inside the crocodile, along with six pairs of shoes, raising concerns they could belong to other victims.

Reports said Batista had attempted to cross a flooded bridge on Monday to reach his hotel and café when rising water carried away his car and truck.

He was swept downstream into an area known to be inhabited by crocodiles. Authorities said it remains unclear whether he was alive at the time of the attack, adding that other remains may have been consumed by additional animals.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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